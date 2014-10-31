Oct 31 AbbVie Inc :
* CEO says remains interested in more deals after
failed $55 billion
effort to buy shire
* CEO says future deals don't need to be as big as attempted
shire transaction
* CEO says company has stronger fundamentals han ever and does
not need to rush
into big merger
* CEO says confident company can deliver strong growth over the
long term, with
bright prospects for humira, drugs for hepatitis c, cancer
* CEO says company aims to remain "strong independent company"
by launching new
drugs, strong execution
* CEO says higher pill count of its experimental hepatitis c
treatment will not
put it at disadvantage compared with leading current
treatments
* CEO says its combo treatment will have advantage of
effectiveness in sickest
patients with cirhhosis
* CEO says company interested in acquiring drugs for rare
diseases, cancer,
hepatology