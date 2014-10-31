Oct 31 AbbVie Inc : * CEO says remains interested in more deals after failed $55 billion

effort to buy shire * CEO says future deals don't need to be as big as attempted shire transaction * CEO says company has stronger fundamentals han ever and does not need to rush

into big merger * CEO says confident company can deliver strong growth over the long term, with

bright prospects for humira, drugs for hepatitis c, cancer * CEO says company aims to remain "strong independent company" by launching new

drugs, strong execution * CEO says higher pill count of its experimental hepatitis c treatment will not

put it at disadvantage compared with leading current treatments * CEO says its combo treatment will have advantage of effectiveness in sickest

patients with cirhhosis * CEO says company interested in acquiring drugs for rare diseases, cancer,

hepatology