BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.75
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 production averaged 153,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day up 73 percent from same period last year
March 5 AbbVie Inc : * CEO says Pharmacyclics deal will boost earnings by more than 60 cents per
share by 2019, ramp earnings thereafter * CEO says expects Pharmacyclics blood cancer drug imbruvica to
generate u.s. sales this year of $1 billion * CEO says expects peak imbruvica sales for AbbVie of more than $7 billion * CEO says expects peak annual sales of abbvie cancer drugs to well exceed $15
billion * Says now expects 2015 earnings, excluding special items of $4.05 to $4.25 per
share * Says Pharmacyclics deal could dilute 2015 EPS by 20 cents per share * CEO says deal not motivated by concern that arthritis drug humira could soon
face generic competition * CEO says still confident in growing sales of humira, ability to fend off
generic rivals * CEO says imbruvica would be a "pipeline in a drug,' like humira, with
potential to treat other indications not yet approved * CEO says imbruvica has some potential to treat solid tumors, which would
greatly boost value of drug * CEO says imbruvica deal would boost earnings by more than $1 per share by
2021 * CEO says 3 drugmakers fought until "the bitter end" to buy Pharmacyclics "and
we won" * CFO says Pharmacyclics deal will boost AbbVie sales by "well over $4 billion"
by 2019 * CEO says company studying improved form of humira that could help protect
humira franchise * CEO says company will offer "more color" on improved form of humira by the
end of 2015 * CEO says improved form of humira would "enhance patient experience," provide
some benefits over current humira formulaton * Says does not expect antitrust issues from planned Pharmacyclics deal, says
products are complementary * Says breakup fee, should deal not go through, is about 3 percent of deal
value * CEO says excitement about abt-199 cancer drug continues to grow * CEO says unlikely to pursue another deal as large as Pharmacyclics over short
to medium term * CFO says company plans to buy back at least 50 percent of AbbVie shares used
to buy Pharmacyclics
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S