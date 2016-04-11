WASHINGTON, April 11 AbbVie Inc won
U.S. regulatory approval on Monday for a new drug to treat
patients with a rare type of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a
blood cancer.
The drug, venetoclax, was approved for patients with a
genetic mutation known as 17p gene deletion, which is a marker
for a particularly aggressive form of CLL. Patients with the
disease survive an average of less than three years following
diagnosis.
AbbVie developed the drug with Roche Holding AG. It
will be marketed by both companies in the United States under
the brand name Venclexta, and by AbbVie outside that country.
"Venclexta is the first approved medicine designed to
trigger a natural process that helps cells self-destruct," Roche
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandra Horning said in a statement.
The approval came well ahead of the FDA's late June action
date for a decision.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Additional reporting
by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)