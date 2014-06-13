June 13 U.S. regulators have granted priority
review for AbbVie Inc's experimental all-oral regimen
for patients infected with the most common genotype of hepatitis
C virus, the company said on Friday.
The priority review means the Food and Drug Administration
will likely decide within six months whether to approve the
regimen, which was submitted to the agency on April 21.
AbbVie said it had submitted in May marketing applications
for regulatory approval in the European Union.
AbbVie's regimen consists of protease inhibitor ABT-450,
boosted by a widely used antiviral called ritonavir, combined
with polymerase inhibitor dasabuvir, and NS5A inhibitor
ombitasvir with or without the older antiviral drug ribavirin.
Gilead Sciences Inc, which launched breakthrough
hepatitis C drug Sovaldi in December, is slated to hear from the
FDA on its application for an all-oral regimen - which combines
Sovaldi with experimental NS5A inhibitor ledipasvir - by early
October.
Prior to Sovaldi's approval, hepatitis C needed to be
treated for at least six months with a combination of pills and
injections that could cause severe flu-like symptoms and other
side effects that led many people to avoid or discontinue
treatment.
