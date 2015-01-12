(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove "three months ahead of the scheduled review date")

Jan 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AbbVie Inc's treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The treatment, Duopa, is administered using a small portable infusion pump that delivers the drug directly to the small intestine.

The combination treatment, comprising carbidopa and levodopa, is the first to be effective for 16 hours as opposed to existing oral formulations that last for up to four hours following a single dose.

Patients in advanced stages of the disease begin to show periods of poor mobility, slowness and stiffness.