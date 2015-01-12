(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove "three months ahead of the
scheduled review date")
Jan 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved AbbVie Inc's treatment for Parkinson's
disease.
The treatment, Duopa, is administered using a small portable
infusion pump that delivers the drug directly to the small
intestine.
The combination treatment, comprising carbidopa and
levodopa, is the first to be effective for 16 hours as opposed
to existing oral formulations that last for up to four hours
following a single dose.
Patients in advanced stages of the disease begin to show
periods of poor mobility, slowness and stiffness.
