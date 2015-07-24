(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Technivie "comprises three drugs
that are included in Viekira Pak", not "includes the same
cocktail of drugs that comprise Viekira Pak")
July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday approved two treatments for less common forms of
hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections.
The regulator cleared AbbVie Inc's Technivie, which
targets HCV genotype 4 infections, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
Daklinza, used to treat HCV genotype 3 infections.
About 2.7 million Americans are infected with HCV, of which
10 percent are genotype 3. Genotype 4 is considered among the
least common, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Both treatments do not require the co-administration of
older antivirals, the regulator said.
The viral disease causes inflammation of the liver that can
lead to diminished function or failure of the organ.
Technivie comprises three drugs that are included in Viekira
Pak, AbbVie's regimen for the most common form of HCV infection
- genotype 1. (1.usa.gov/1gSuFvU)
Technivie is the first regimen approved to safely and
effectively treat genotype 4, while Daklinza is the first for
genotype 3, the FDA said.
The regulator has approved the use of Daklinza in
combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's Sovaldi. (1.usa.gov/1VFlkaX)
Viekira Pak raked in sales of $231 million in the first
quarter 2015, while Gilead's Sovaldi brought in $972 million in
the same period.
