Oct 20 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said
on Monday it has reached agreement with Shire Plc to
officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the
Irish company, and will pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee
for walking away from the deal.
AbbVie, which last week said its board of directors had
withdrawn its recommendation to proceed with the Shire purchase,
blamed the unraveling on last month's rules changes by the U.S.
Treasury Department aimed at curtailing a wave of such deals in
which U.S. companies would redomicile overseas to take advantage
of lower corporate tax rates in other countries.
In announcing termination of the agreement, AbbVie said the
U.S. Treasury moves "re-interpreted longstanding tax principles
in a uniquely selective manner designed specifically to destroy
the financial benefits of these types of transactions."
