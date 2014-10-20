(Adds CEO comment, background, share repurchase, share price)
Oct 20 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said
on Monday it has reached agreement with Shire Plc to
officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the
Irish company, and will pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee
for walking away from the deal.
AbbVie, which last week said its board of directors had
withdrawn its recommendation to proceed with the Shire purchase,
blamed the unraveling on last month's rules changes by the U.S.
Treasury Department aimed at curtailing a wave of such deals in
which U.S. companies would redomicile overseas to take advantage
of lower corporate tax rates in other countries.
In announcing termination of the agreement, AbbVie said the
U.S. Treasury moves "re-interpreted longstanding tax principles
in a uniquely selective manner designed specifically to destroy
the financial benefits of these types of transactions."
AbbVie said the new rules would keep it from gaining access
to its overseas cash without having to pay hefty U.S. taxes.
The company's Chief Executive, Richard Gonzalez, on a
conference call with investors, said the new rules and possible
future changes "created an environment of risk and uncertainty
which makes proceeding not in the best interest of our
shareholders."
AbbVie, which was spun off from Abbott Laboratories in early
2013, said it conducted a thorough review of the Treasury rules
changes on so-called tax inversion deals to explore options
aimed at preserving the merger.
"The executive management team ultimately concluded that the
transaction was no longer in the best interests of stockholders
at the agreed upon valuation, and the board fully supported that
conclusion," the company said in a statement.
In addition to tax benefits, the acquisition would have
given AbbVie Shire's portfolio of lucrative medicines for rare
diseases and other specialty drugs, lessening the Chicago-based
company's dependence on its rheumatoid arthritis treatment
Humira - currently the world's top selling drug with annual
sales approaching $13 billion.
Separately, AbbVie announced moves aimed at returning cash
to shareholders. It said its board had authorized a new $5
billion stock repurchase program and a nearly 17 percent
increase of its quarterly dividend payment to 49 cents a share.
AbbVie shares rose 1.8 percent to $55.40 in extended trading
from their New York Stock Exchange close at $54.41.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew
Hay)