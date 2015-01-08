(Adds analyst comment, details, shares)
Jan 8 An experimental drug being developed by
AbbVie Inc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
successfully reduced symptoms of endometriosis in pre-menopausal
women in the first of two late-stage studies.
Neurocrine's stock soared 24 percent to $27.20 in premarket
trading on Thursday, while AbbVie's shares were up 1.7 percent
at $68.10.
Endometriosis occurs when the lining of the uterus grows
outside of the womb, leading to chronic pelvic pain. It is the
leading cause of infertility.
After six months of treatment, both a 150 mg once daily and
200 mg twice daily dose of the drug, elagolix, were found to
significantly reduce menstrual and non-menstrual pain, compared
with a placebo, AbbVie said.
The drug should represent a $3.5 billion peak sales
opportunity, Deutsche Bank's Robyn Karnauskas said.
Endometriosis affects one in 10 women during their
reproductive years, or about 176 million women worldwide,
according to the World Endometriosis Research Foundation.
The late-stage study tested elagolix's safety and
effectiveness in 872 women, aged 18 to 49, with
moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain.
Results of the second late-stage study are expected in late
2015, AbbVie said.
The drug, a peptide that stimulates secretion of the
pituitary hormones responsible for sex steroid production and
normal reproductive function, is also being tested for use in
uterine fibroids.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Simon Jennings)