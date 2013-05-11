May 10 AbbVie Inc's chief scientific
officer will be retiring in the next few months and will be
involved in the process of naming a successor, the
pharmaceutical company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Chief Scientific Officer John M. Leonard, served in the
Pharmaceuticals, Research and Development department for Abbott
Laboratories before the branded pharmaceuticals business
was spun off as AbbVie in November 2012. ()
Leonard who joined Abbott in 1992, was also the Senior Vice
President for AbbVie received $5.5 million as compensation for
2012.
AbbVie, which posted a strong first quarter on strong sales
of its Humira treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, expects to
launch new treatments for hepatitis C by early 2015.
AbbVie's shares closed at $45.01 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.