June 23 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc, which is trying to buy London-listed peer Shire, raised its 2014 adjusted earnings forecast, citing strong "business performance" that it expects to continue for the rest of the year.

The company now expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $3.06 to $3.16 per share, up from its prior view of $3.00 to $3.10.

