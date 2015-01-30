(Adds analyst comment)
By Bill Berkrot
Jan 30 AbbVie Inc's chief executive
said on Friday the company's new oral hepatitis C treatment
Viekira Pak has the potential to capture a "meaningful share" of
the U.S. market, where it is competing against Gilead Sciences
.
AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez told investors the company
expects an annualized sales run rate of more than $3 billion by
the end of 2015, which could grow as more countries begin using
Viekira Pak.
"We expect it to remain a large and attractive opportunity
for many years to come," Gonzalez said.
AbbVie shares fell 3.6 percent to $60.85 as investors were
disappointed by the Viekira forecast.
"It was carefully worded in the most optimistic way
possible," BMO analyst Alex Arfaei said. An exit rate of above
$3 billion in 2015, "indicates that sales in 2015 will be below
$3 billion."
With Merck expected to launch its rival treatment in
2016, he said, "we expect additional price competition in this
market."
Some analysts have forecast annual Gilead hepatitis C sales
in excess of $15 billion.
AbbVie and Gilead have been competing to nail down managed
care contracts since Viekira Pak's December U.S. approval after
Express Scripts Holding, the largest pharmacy benefit
manager (PBM), negotiated a lower price from AbbVie and excluded
Gilead's hepatitis treatments from its list of covered drugs.
Gilead came under intense criticism for the $84,000 cost of
its Sovaldi hepatitis C treatment and more expensive Harvoni
combination pill.
CVS Health, the second largest PBM, and the largest
health insurers have since chosen Gilead's drugs for
preferential coverage.
AbbVie said more than 40 percent of people who receive
insurance coverage from a managed care company, such as CVS or
Aetna, will have access to Viekira Pak, including 20
percent with exclusive coverage.
More than half of all U.S. managed care lives are now under
contract, Gonzalez estimated. He said AbbVie was working on
several contracts expected to be finalized within 30 days.
"Up to this point we are pleased with our formulary position
and we believe we have the potential to capture meaningful share
of the U.S. HCV market," he added.
Analysts have estimated that discounts offered for preferred
drug status have exceeded 30 percent off list price. AbbVie
declined to disclose details of its contracts.
"We priced and rebated consistent with the value of our
product and what we thought was appropriate for the market,"
Gonzalez said.
He said AbbVie offered the greatest discounts to plans
willing to allow Viekira access to patients regardless of
severity of their liver damage.
The company said 1,100 Viekira prescriptions were written
through Jan. 16. It reported $48 million in Viekira sales in
December, largely from inventory stocking.
