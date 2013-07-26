July 26 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc
reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Friday
on strong sales of its Humira arthritis treatment and other
medicines.
The company, spun off from Abbott Laboratories Inc
early this year, said it earned $1.07 billion, or 66 cents per
share. The company said it earned $1.27 billion, or 80 cents per
share, a year earlier, based on sales of the same products it
sells now.
Excluding special items, AbbVie earned 82 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected 79 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.