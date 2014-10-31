Oct 31 AbbVie, which earlier this month
walked away from its $55 billion deal to buy Dublin drugmaker
Shire, reported quarterly revenue well above Wall
Street expectations, fueled by soaring sales of its Humira
arthritis drug.
The Chicago drugmaker, which significantly boosted its
full-year earnings forecast, on Friday said it earned $506
million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter. That
compared with $964 million, or 60 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Company sales rose 7.8 percent to $5.02 billion, topping the
average analyst estimate of $4.83 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)