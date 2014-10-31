Oct 31 AbbVie, which earlier this month walked away from its $55 billion deal to buy Dublin drugmaker Shire, reported quarterly revenue well above Wall Street expectations, fueled by soaring sales of its Humira arthritis drug.

The Chicago drugmaker, which significantly boosted its full-year earnings forecast, on Friday said it earned $506 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $964 million, or 60 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Company sales rose 7.8 percent to $5.02 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $4.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)