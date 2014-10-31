(Adds CEO, analyst comments, product sales, shares)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 31 AbbVie, which this month abandoned its
planned $55 billion purchase of Dublin drugmaker Shire,
reported impressive quarterly earnings on demand for its Humira
arthritis drug and said it could deliver strong long-term growth
without rushing into another big merger attempt.
"The underlying growth prospects of AbbVie don't require us
to do a deal of that size," AbbVie Chief Executive Richard
Gonzalez said in conference call, but added the company was keen
on smaller acquisitions, particularly of treatments involving
rare diseases, cancer and hepatology.
AbbVie shares rose 3.5 percent to $63.35 in morning trading.
The Chicago drugmaker, which significantly boosted its
full-year earnings forecast, said it had earned $506 million, or
31 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with
$964 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, including charges for the attempted
Shire deal, AbbVie earned 89 cents per share. Analysts on
average expected 77 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 7.8 percent to $5.02 billion, $200 million above
forecasts.
"We see today's results as reinforcing our view that AbbVie
shares remain well-positioned heading into 2015," said JPMorgan
analyst Chris Schott. He said AbbVie could win U.S. marketing
approval within weeks for a combination treatment for hepatitis
C that may bolster earnings next year and beyond.
AbbVie, spun off early last year from Abbott Laboratories
, is also testing treatments for cancer, Parkinson's
Disease, endometriosis and other diseases.
The company had hoped to buy Shire and locate the combined
company in Britain to take advantage of the nation's lower tax
rate. But AbbVie walked away after tax law changes announced by
the U.S. Treasury made the tax-inversion deal less attractive.
Sales of Humira, the world's top-selling drug, jumped almost
18 percent to $3.26 billion. They accounted for 65 percent of
total sales, underscoring the company's need for other products
to broaden its portfolio.
Gonzalez attributed Humira's sales growth to the wide range
of approved uses of the drug, including for Crohn's disease and
psoriasis, and because it is still being introduced in more
countries 12 years after its U.S. launch.
Although Humira's U.S. patent lapses in late 2016, AbbVie
has said it will take years for other drugmakers to develop and
win approval for their own generic versions.
A few other AbbVie brands showed strong growth in the
quarter, including thyroid hormone replacement drug Synthroid,
whose sales rose 24 percent to $200 million.
But others declined, including cholesterol treatments and
AndroGel testosterone gel, whose sales have been hurt by safety
concerns for the drug class.
AbbVie raised its 2014 profit forecast to between $3.25 and
$3.27 per share from its prior view of $3.06 to $3.16.
