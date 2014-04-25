April 25 AbbVie Inc reported better than expected sales and earnings, fueled by soaring sales of its Humira treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other prescription medicines.

The U.S. drugmaker on Friday said it earned $980 million, or

61 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $968 million, or 60 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding special charges, AbbVie earned 71 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global revenues of AbbVie, which was spun off from Abbott Laboratories Inc early last year, rose 5.4 percent to $4.56 billion, well above Wall Street forecasts of $4.33 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)