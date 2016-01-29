BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported a 17.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by higher sales of its arthritis drug, Humira.
The company posted a net profit of $1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $810 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $6.40 billion from $5.45 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: