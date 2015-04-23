BRIEF-Pulmatrix says received key patent in U.S. For PUR0200
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
April 23 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong sales of its arthritis drug, Humira.
The company's profit rose to $1.02 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $980 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 94 cents per share.
Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $5.04 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)