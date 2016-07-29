July 29 AbbVie Inc's quarterly net revenue jumped 17.8 percent, driven by demand for its top-selling treatment, Humira.

The company, which acquired cancer drug developer Stemcentrx, said net revenue rose to $6.45 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $5.48 billion, a year earlier.

Net profit increased to $1.61 billion, or 98 cents per share, from $1.37 billion, or 83 cents per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)