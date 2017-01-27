BRIEF-Lysogene completes enrollment in first international pivotal observational study in MPS IIIA
* LYSOGENE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN FIRST INTERNATIONAL PIVOTAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY IN MPS IIIA
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
The company said on Friday net profit fell to $1.39 billion, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $6.80 billion from $6.40 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 OPERATING LOSS AT 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO