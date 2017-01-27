GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
The company reported adjusted revenue of $6.78 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, below analysts' average estimate of $6.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Sales of its cancer drug Imbruvica, which is also marketed by Johnson & Johnson, and its hepatitis C treatment Vikiera Pak fell short of consensus estimates, according to Evercore ISI.
Sales of Humira, the company's arthritis treatment, rose 15.5 percent to $4.29 billion in the latest quarter, just ahead of the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion, according to Evercore ISI.
Humira, the world's biggest-selling drug, is also used to treat Crohn's disease and psoriasis.
The company said on Friday net profit fell to $1.39 billion, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the suburban Chicago drugmaker earned $1.20 per share, in line with the average analyst estimate.
Net revenue rose to $6.80 billion from $6.40 billion.
AbbVie said it expected 2017 adjusted earnings of $5.44 to $5.54 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $5.47. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
