April 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 26.4 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its top-selling treatment, Humira.

The U.S. drugmaker's net profit rose to $1.71 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.35 billion, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $6.54 billion from $5.96 billion.

