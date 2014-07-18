BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
LONDON, July 18 Pharmaceutical firm AbbVie's chairman and chief executive said tax benefits were not the main reason it bought London-listed Shire.
Richard Gonzalez told analysts on a conference call on Friday that tax was "clearly a benefit", but it was not the primary rationale behind the $55 billion deal, adding that the tie-up had compelling financial and strategic attractions.
AbbVie will cut its tax level to about 13 percent after it re-domiciles in Britain following the deal. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock