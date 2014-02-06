Feb 5 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc on
Wednesday said it will spend $320 million to set up a
manufacturing facility in Singapore to produce new drugs for
cancer and immunology now in development.
The plant, which is expected to become fully operational in
2019 and add about 250 jobs, will mark the company's first
manufacturing presence in Asia. AbbVie has research facilities
in Tokyo and Shanghai.
AbbVie's existing presence in Singapore includes 120
personnel supporting commercial operations, global R&D and
general operations, the company said.
"Our presence in Singapore will help assure geographic
balance and continuity of product supply as well as increased
capacity to deliver on our growing biologics and small molecule
product pipeline," Azita Saleki-Gerhardt, AbbVie's senior vice
president for operations, said in a statement.
AbbVie's current manufacturing network includes 12 sites
across the United States, Europe and Puerto Rico, as well as
strategic partnerships with third-party manufacturers, the
company said.
AbbVie's top product, the rheumatoid arthritis treatment
Humira, is the world's top selling drug with annual sales of
about $12 billion.
The company has experimental drugs for hepatitis C, breast
cancer, multiple myeloma, rheumatoid arthritis and other
diseases in its developmental pipeline.