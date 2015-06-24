BRIEF-Boral completes acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated
* Boral completes acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 24 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that all patients in a late-stage study showed a sustained response to its cocktail of hepatitis C treatments, currently sold in the U.S. as Viekira Pak.
The treatment was successful in patients with the most common form of the disease at 12 weeks, the company said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Boral completes acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share