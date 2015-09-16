Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 AbbVie Inc said preliminary results from a mid-stage study showed that its experimental drug reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women suffering from uterine fibroids.
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop on the wall of the uterus.
Women suffering from the condition often experience heavy menstrual bleeding and pain.
The company intends to begin a late-stage trial by the first quarter of 2016.
Hot flushes, headache, nausea and vomiting were some of the adverse events observed during the trial, the company said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)