Sept 25 AbbVie Inc said its experimental drug improved symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in patients in two mid-stage studies.

Patients taking the drug, ABT-494, responded to the treatment at week 12, across all dose levels except for the lowest dose in the second study.

The company said it plans to advance the drug into late-stage studies by year-end.

