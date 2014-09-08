(Adds AbbVie comment; court; background on the dispute)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission on Monday sued Drugmakers AbbVie Inc and
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd for allegedly
illegally preventing generic versions of AndroGel, for men with
low testosterone, from getting to market.
The FTC, which says AndroGel users paid hundreds of millions
of dollars more than necessary because of the companies'
actions, asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District
of Pennsylvania to order AbbVie to refund users that money.
This case is the second the FTC has filed focused on
AndroGel, AbbVie's second-highest-selling product, with sales of
$472 million in the first half of 2014, according to a company
filing with the government.
In the latest case, the FTC accused AbbVie of filing
"baseless" patent infringement lawsuits against Israeli firm
Teva and a second company to stop them from selling generic
AndroGel. AbbVie then reached an agreement with Teva in which
Teva agreed to refrain from bringing out a cheaper version of
AndroGel in exchange for winning AbbVie's permission to sell an
authorized generic of the cholesterol drug Tricor.
AbbVie declined to comment on the lawsuit filed on Monday.
But the company said in an email that "our patent infringement
lawsuits were appropriate and our settlement agreements were
lawful, as well as in the best interest of all parties."
This case is one of several the agency has filed aimed at
stopping the practice of branded drug companies compensating
generic companies for not bringing out cheaper copies of drugs.
The FTC has fought these "pay for delay" deals for more than
10 years. The agency has pushed for legislation to ban the
patent settlements or make it easier for the FTC to challenge
them.
In a previous case focused on AndroGel, the FTC in 2009 sued
Solvay Pharmaceuticals, saying it and three generic companies
acted illegally when Solvay allegedly paid them millions of
dollars each not to release a generic version of AndroGel.
Solvay subsequently sold the drug to Abbott Laboratories
, which spun off its branded drug business in 2013 into
what is now AbbVie. A fight over whether the FTC had the right
to bring the case went to the Supreme Court. It was decided in
the FTC's favor in June; litigation on the main issue is
ongoing.
A third pending case involves Cephalon Inc, now owned by
Teva. In 2008, the FTC accused Cephalon of paying four companies
not to sell a generic version of its wakefulness drug Provigil.
That case is pending.
In four other cases the FTC lost one and settled three.
The five-member commission split along party lines in
approving the filing of the new complaint. The chairwoman, Edith
Ramirez, and two fellow Democrats voted to approve the filing of
the lawsuit while the two Republicans voted no.
AbbVie shares were down about 0.7 percent in late U.S.
trading. Teva, trading in Tel Aviv, closed down 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny, Doina Chiacu
and Dan Grebler)