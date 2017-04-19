BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that its cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals of two late-stage studies.
The trials evaluated the effect of veliparib, in combination with a chemotherapy regimen, on patients with non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer.
Veliparib belongs to a closely watched class of new medicines called PARP inhibitors, which block enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results