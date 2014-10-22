BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
(Replacing "euros" with "shares")
Oct 22 Abc Arbitrage SA :
* Says Societe Generale has agreed to subscribe in capital increase in next 36 months for maximally 4 million shares
* Says potential capital increases to be realized as Contingent Capital solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.