Dubai Jan 8 Bahrain's Arab Banking Corporation said on Sunday it has appointed William Playle as chief executive officer of its London unit, ABC International Bank.

Playle, who has been with the bank since May 2002 and was formerly deputy CEO, replaces Nofal Barbar effective Jan 4, the bank said in a statement on the Bahrain bourse website.

The bank also appointed Paul Jennings and Alexander Ashton as joint deputy CEOs of ABCIB.

Last month, ABC appointed Saddek Omar Elkaber, the governor of the Central Bank of Libya, as its chairman.

ABC, founded in 1980 and listed on the Bahrain Bourse, has the Central Bank of Libya and Kuwait Investment Authority as its major shareholders. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)