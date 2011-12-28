BRIEF-Arthur J Gallagher to close offerings of $648 mln
* Arthur J Gallagher-plans to close offerings of $648 million aggregate principal amount senior unsecured notes,$250 million in late june,remainder in early aug
DUBAI Dec 28 Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has appointed the new governor of Libya's central bank as its chairman, the Bahrain-based lender said on Wednesday.
Saddek Omar Elkaber, who took the helm at the Libyan central in October, was previously deputy chief executive at ABC's British unit, ABC International Bank.
ABC is majority owned by the Central Bank of Libya, which holds a near-60 percent stake, and Kuwait Investment Authority. It also appointed Khaled Kagigi and Sami Rais as new directors.
The bank has operations in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria with consolidated assets of $25.7 billion. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)
LONDON, June 13 Three London-based former currency traders facing U.S. charges that they tried to manipulate prices in the world's largest financial market have agreed not to fight extradition, and will appear at a New York court hearing next month.