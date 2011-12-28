(Repeats to add dateline)

DUBAI Dec 28 Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has appointed the new governor of Libya's central bank as its chairman, the Bahrain-based lender said on Wednesday.

Saddek Omar Elkaber, who took the helm at the Libyan central in October, was previously deputy chief executive at ABC's British unit, ABC International Bank.

ABC is majority owned by the Central Bank of Libya, which holds a near-60 percent stake, and Kuwait Investment Authority. It also appointed Khaled Kagigi and Sami Rais as new directors.

The bank has operations in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria with consolidated assets of $25.7 billion. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)