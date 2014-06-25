(Repeats to additional subscribers)

June 25 ABC News said star journalist Diane Sawyer would step down from anchoring its flagship evening news show "ABC World News" to focus on television specials.

Sawyer will be replaced by David Muir from Sept. 2. He is currently the anchor of current affairs show "20/20", the Walt Disney Co-owned broadcaster said in a statement. (abcn.ws/1pAOc2w)

ABC also said George Stephanopoulos, a former White House spokesman during the Clinton administration, would leave "Good Morning America" to become chief anchor of ABC News, handling special reports and breaking news. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)