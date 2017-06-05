CHICAGO, June 5 A South Dakota meat processor's
$5.7 billion defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting
Companies Inc, which opens Monday, pits big agriculture against
big media, and is a first major court challenge against a media
company since accusations of “fake news” by U.S. President
Donald Trump and his supporters have become part of the American
vernacular.
In the closely watched case, Beef Products Inc. (BPI) claims
ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co., and its reporter Jim
Avila, defamed the company by calling its ground-beef product
“pink slime” and making errors and omissions in its reporting.
In the aftermath of the 2012 reports, privately held meat
processor BPI closed three of its four processing plants and saw
its revenues drop 80 percent, to $130 million.
The trial will take place in Elk Point, South Dakota,
population 2,000, about 20 miles north of BPI’s headquarters,
which employs 110 people. Roughly 6 percent of the area labor
force is involved in agriculture and related industries,
according to the local chamber of commerce.
Election records show 67 percent of the U.S. presidential
vote in Union County, where Elk Point sits, was won by Trump,
who uses the term “fake news” to argue that some mainstream
media outlets cannot be trusted.
Lawyers for BPI have declined to say if they plan to focus
on “fake news” as a tactic at trial. But during a January court
hearing, a BPI lawyer, Erik Connolly, said ABC broadcasts and
online reports about "lean finely textured beef" (LFTB) used
unreliable sources and set out to foment public outrage. The ABC
reports amounted to "fake news," Connolly told the judge.
Connolly did not respond to a request for comment.
BPI's signature product, commonly mixed into ground beef, is
made from beef chunks, including trimmings, and exposed to
bursts of ammonium hydroxide to kill E. coli and other
contaminants.
ABC in a series of reports referred to the product as “pink
slime” 137 times, according to BPI’s tally.
To win its case, BPI must show the network intended to harm
the company or knew what it reported was false when it referred
to BPI's LFTB product as "pink slime." BPI also claims ABC made
other errors and omissions that unfairly cast its product in a
bad light.
"We look forward to the opportunity to present our case and
establish for the jury that BPI has suffered significant
financial harm because of the wrongful conduct by ABC," said Dan
Webb, a former U.S. Attorney representing BPI.
ABC has countered that its coverage was accurate and
deserved protection under the U.S. Constitution's First
Amendment.
ABC denies any wrongdoing and is confident its reporting
will be "fully vindicated," a lawyer for ABC and Avila, Kevin
Baine of Williams & Connolly, said in a statement.
ABC lawyers declined to comment on whether they expect “fake
news” to be introduced by BPI lawyers during the trial.
Not since talk show host Oprah Winfrey in 1998 took on
cattle producers in Amarillo, Texas have big media and big
agriculture squared off in such a high-profile way on the
industry's home turf.
The Texas jury in 2000 rejected claims Winfrey defamed
cattle ranches during a "dangerous food" episode of her
eponymous show, when she expressed concerns about eating beef at
the height of the panic in Britain over "mad cow" disease.
As in the Winfrey case, the lawsuit against ABC is upending
a quiet, rural town. To make room for overflow crowds, the
county commission earmarked $175,000 to turn the Union County
Courthouse basement into an enlarged courtroom and move records
into a specially constructed separate building.
BPI moved modular offices into town to accommodate its legal
team, the company said.
(Editing by David Greising and James Dalgleish)