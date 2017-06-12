(Repeats June 9 story for wider distribution.)
By Timothy Mclaughlin
ELK POINT, S.D., June 9 In this rural outpost of
just over 1,900 residents, a local college student has become a
courtroom sketch artist, trailers on Main Street are ersatz
offices for a major law firm and members of an agricultural
youth club are puzzled by a new metal detector at the local
courthouse.
The changes are part of Elk Point's selection as site of a
multibillion-dollar defamation case pitting ABC News against
South Dakota-meat processor, Beef Products Inc. The company
contends that ABC and reporter Jim Avila defamed it by referring
to its signature product as "pink slime" in 2012 broadcasts.
BPI calls its product lean finely textured beef (LFTB).
The trial, scheduled to run eight weeks, opened on Monday.
ABC is a unit of Walt Disney Co.
While BPI could face an uphill battle to show ABC intended
to harm the company or knew its reporting was false, as required
to prove a defamation claim, several Elk Point residents
interviewed by Reuters this week were sympathetic to BPI and its
founder, Eldon Roth.
"I used his products and they were good products," said one
longtime resident, Jim Cody, referring to Roth. "I couldn't
believe that people were saying this crap about them."
Mark Turner, who owns LandMark Antiques & More, sells his
own beef out of a small refrigerator in the shop. BPI is an
industrialized meat processor with which he has little in
common, Turner said. Even so, he felt ABC unfairly depicted
LFTB.
Others, like Bobbye Wendt, who was hoping the trial would
bring a boost in business for her coffee shop, were torn. ABC
"could have just been reporting," she said.
During jury selection last week a handful of potential
jurors were dismissed because of criticisms of LFTB, BPI or the
company founders, the Sioux City Journal reported. The company's
headquarters are not in Elk Point but some 20 miles (32 km)
away.
Dane Butswinkas, an attorney for ABC, acknowledged the
broadcasting company has no local ties during Monday's opening
statements, but asked that jurors look beyond this and examine
the facts. ABC maintains its reporting was fair and accurate.
"No one that I will put on the stand is from here," he said.
"We're all outsiders,"
BPI has claimed up to $1.9 billion of damages, which could
be tripled to $5.7 billion. The local newspaper, the Southern
Union County Leader-Courier, has dubbed it "the trial of a
lifetime."
BPI has moved four modular offices into town and purchased
another building. ABC is renting Cody's Homestead, Jim Cody's
shuttered, sun-faded steakhouse, the Leader-Courier reported.
ABC declined to comment on the property.
While the trial has not caused a traffic jam on Main Street
as some had predicted, the Union County Courthouse was unusually
busy this week.
A parade of public relations staff, company officials and
lawyers wheeled dozens of boxes of files under the court's
mounted elk head after making the 30-minute drive from hotels in
Sioux City, Iowa. Elk Point has only one hotel.
On Tuesday, children sheepishly asked a security guard at
the courthouse if they needed to walk through the new metal
detector to drop off their farm club paperwork. They did not, he
said.
(Editing by David Greising and Matthew Lewis)