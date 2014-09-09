Sept 9 Abcam Plc :

* Final dividend up 10.1 pct to 5.62 pence per share

* Total revenue increased by 8.6 pct on a constant currency basis (4.7 pct on a reported basis) to 128.0 mln stg (2012/13: 122.2 mln stg)

* FY adjusted operating profit increased slightly to 46.6 mln stg (2012/13: 46.5 mln stg); reported operating profit increased to 43.3 mln stg (2013: 42.8 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: