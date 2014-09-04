BRIEF-Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million
Sept 4 Abcam Plc
* Abcam and cell marque sign global strategic marketing agreement for ivd ihc rabmab antibodies
* Have signed a global 10-year strategic marketing agreement for abcam`s in vitro diagnostic (ivd) immunohistochemistry (ihc) rabmab primary antibody portfolio.
* Cell marque will apply its extensive ivd expertise to incorporate abcam`s ivd ihc rabmab primary antibodies into its portfolio
* Says Q1 earnings per share $1.06; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.94; Q1 sales grew 27 percent to $884 million