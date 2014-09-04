Sept 4 Abcam Plc

* Abcam and cell marque sign global strategic marketing agreement for ivd ihc rabmab antibodies

* Have signed a global 10-year strategic marketing agreement for abcam`s in vitro diagnostic (ivd) immunohistochemistry (ihc) rabmab primary antibody portfolio.

* Cell marque will apply its extensive ivd expertise to incorporate abcam`s ivd ihc rabmab primary antibodies into its portfolio