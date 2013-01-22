FTSE hits fresh record, Europe surfs global risk-on wave
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
LONDON Jan 22 Abcam PLC : * Business has performed well despite the continued pressures on centrally
funded research budgets * Expect to report revenue growth in the H1 period of approximately 28%
* Says 2,055 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 2.1 million shares of its common stock on June 1 and June 2