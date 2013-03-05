German plastics maker Covestro says CFO quits
FRANKFURT, June 1 Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to sell, said on Thursday that its finance chief Frank Lutz had resigned.
LONDON, March 5 Abcam PLC : * Revenues in the half year increased 28.3% to £57.3 million * Interim dividend increased by 14.8% to 1.94P per share * First half profit before tax £21.8 million * Source text:
FRANKFURT, June 1 Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to sell, said on Thursday that its finance chief Frank Lutz had resigned.
* Roche announces FDA approval of companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients