* Deal to add to Abcam's earnings from second year
* Acquisition in cash and stock
* Abcam to issue 14.5 mln new shares as part of deal
March 5 British biotech company Abcam Plc
said it would buy U.S. peer Epitomics International Inc
for $155 million to boost its antibody technology.
San Francisco, California-based Epitomics, with operations
in China, develops and distributes rabbit monoclonal antibodies
for research and diagnostic applications. It had revenue of
$24.7 million in 2011.
Abcam's products cover research areas such as cancer,
cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience, and stem cells.
The British firm said it has put in place a new 20 million
pounds ($31.71 million) credit facility to fund the acquisition.
It would issue about 14.5 million new shares as part of the
deal.
Abcam said the cash-and-stock deal would be neutral to its
earnings in the first year, but would add to profit from the
second year of completion.
The Cambridge, UK-based company also reported first-half
pretax profit of 17.6 million pounds, up 16 percent from last
year.
Sales jumped 14 percent to 44.7 million pounds.
It increased its interim dividend by 16.6 percent to 1.69
pence a share.
Shares of Abcam closed at 332.25 pence on Friday
on the London Stock Exchange.