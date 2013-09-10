* Full-year revenue rises about 25 pct
* Full-year adj. pretax profit up 19.4 pct
* Expects markets to remain challenging as governments
address fiscal deficits
* Shares rise 4 pct
Sept 10 British biotechnology company Abcam Plc
reported a 19.4 percent rise in profit, helped by the
first full-year contribution from its acquisition of smaller
peers Epitomics and Ascent Scientific.
The Cambridge, UK-based company, which produces and
distributes antibodies and test kits for research, said it
expected market conditions to remain challenging, especially in
the Unites States, where the latest wave of budget cuts, or
"sequestration" came into effect on March 1.
Abcam said it would accelerate organic growth and increase
investment in areas such as marketing, e-commerce and
operational infrastructure, by 3 million to 4 million pounds a
year.
"In our view, management's evident insight into its core
business should reassure investors that the opportunities it has
alluded to are real," Numis analyst Charles Weston said In a
note.
Abcam acquired U.S. peer Epitomics for $155 million in March
2012 and took over the development and distribution of rabbit
monoclonal antibodies (RabMAbs) for research and diagnostics
from the company, which has operations in China.
As opposed to antibodies derived from mice or humans,
RabMAbs are developed from the rabbit immune system, which
creates a more diverse range of antibodies, and are used to
develop new drugs for cancer.
Abcam also acquired Ascent Scientific, a provider of
biochemical reagents, for 10 million pounds in September 2011.
Full-year adjusted profit before tax rose to 46.6 million
pounds ($73.26 million), for the year ended June 30, from 39
million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 24.9 percent to
122.2 million pounds million pounds. ()
The company also proposed to raise its final dividend to 5.1
pence per share from 4.36 pence a year earlier.
Abcam shares were up 4 percent at 490 pence at 0804 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange. The stock has risen more than 10
percent over the past year.