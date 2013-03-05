March 5 British biotechnology company Abcam Plc
reported a 24 percent rise in first-half profit as
revenue grew in all of its markets, but it warned that the
latest wave of U.S. budget cuts would likely restrain growth in
its largest market this year.
The company, which produces and distributes antibodies and
test kits for research, said it expected pressure to continue on
U.S. government-funded research amid political wrangling over
how best to cut spending.
Automatic U.S. budget cuts, or "sequestration", are expected
to reduce funding for medical research. The Americas accounts 40
percent of Abcam's revenue.
The company's profit before tax rose to 21.8 million pounds
($32.85 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31 from 17.6
million a year earlier.
Revenue grew 12.2 percent in constant current terms to 57.3
million pounds. Underlying revenue from the Americas grew 6
percent to 22.8 million pounds.
The company, whose products are used by scientists
conducting cancer, neuroscience and stem cell research, raised
its interim dividend to 1.94 pence from 1.69 a year earlier.
Abcam's shares closed at 429.75 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday. They have risen 19 percent in the past year.