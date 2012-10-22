BRIEF-Grifols says its physiological saline gets approval from US FDA
* SAYS ITS PHYSIOLOGICAL SALINE RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM THE US FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Oct 22 Abcam PLC : * Challenges faced in western markets remain a feature of our markets,
particularly in the US * The board believes that Abcam is well positioned to deliver continued growth
* SAYS ITS PHYSIOLOGICAL SALINE RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM THE US FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will raise its bird flu alert level to the maximum as a case found on Saturday was confirmed to be the highly pathogenic strain H5N8.