By Jennifer Saba and Lisa Richwine
May 7 Walt Disney Co's ABC News and
Univision are teaming up to launch an English-language news and
lifestyle network targeting Hispanics, the fastest-growing group
in the United States, the companies said on Monday.
The unnamed channel will begin broadcasting in 2013, and ABC
and Univision will share news gathering and production costs,
the companies said. Each company will own about 50 percent, a
person with knowledge of the venture said. Other financial terms
were not disclosed.
Cable news is a competitive and crowded landscape. CNN,
MSNBC and Fox News are in battle for viewers' attention and
time. At the same time, broadcast network news is facing a
shrinking and aging audience.
ABC and Univision - which started exploring a relationship
more than a year ago - are banking on the growing number of
Hispanics in the United States to flock to the new network.
Hispanics currently represent 16 percent of the U.S. population,
and the number is expected to grow to 30 percent by 2050.
Univision has the largest audience of Spanish language
television viewers in the United States, according to Nielsen
ratings. Univision is owned by Saban Capital Group, Madison
Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, Texas Pacific
Group and Thomas H. Lee Partners.
Univision reported a $14.1 million loss in the quarter
ending March 31, compared with $74.1 million a year earlier. The
company has $8.9 billion in debt, much of it taken on when it
went private following its 2007 acquisition.
ABC News has partnerships with other news organizations
including the BBC, Bloomberg and Yahoo Inc.
"We are excited about the challenge," said Ben Sherwood,
president of ABC News. "It's a very specific focus that will
attract a large and growing audience."
The new network gives ABC "the potential to use another
partner, Univision, to help cover a lot of their news gathering
costs, which I think is probably a big advantage," said Barton
Crockett, analyst at Lazard Capital Markets.
The venture, which is still searching for headquarters, is
in the beginning stages of discussing distribution deals with
cable providers to carry the news and lifestyle channel.
Disney has a wealth of experience negotiating with cable
operators for its current family of networks including the ESPN
sports powerhouse and the Disney Channel.
"We think it will have broad appeal beyond our community,"
said Cesar Conde, president of Univision Networks, referring to
the new network.