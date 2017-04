BEIJING China's foreign ministry expressed serious concern on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine.

"China is seriously concerned about and resolutely opposed to the negative tendencies which have appeared in Japan regarding the Yasukuni Shrine," the ministry said in a statement in response to a question on Abe's offering.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)