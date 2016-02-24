WILMINGTON, Del. Feb 24 An affiliate of Spain's troubled Abengoa SA filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, saying in court documents it had up to $10 billion in both liabilities and assets.

Abengoa US Holding LLC and five other affiliates filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis, according to court documents. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)