WILMINGTON, Del./CHICAGO Feb 24 Abengoa SA
put its U.S. bioenergy unit into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
on Wednesday with up to $10 billion in liabilities, the latest
twist in the multinational parent's race to avoid becoming
Spain's largest corporate failure.
The U.S. filing came as the Spanish company faced a March 28
deadline to agree on a wide-ranging restructuring plan with its
banks and bondholders, without which it could be forced to
declare bankruptcy.
The filing by Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC was prompted
by involuntary bankruptcy petitions against two subsidiaries
earlier this month by grain suppliers, including Gavilon Grain
LLC, the Farmers Cooperative Association, The Andersons Inc and
Central Valley Ag.
The suppliers, which claim to be owed more than $4 million,
said they were told that Abengoa Bioenergy, whose Spanish parent
controls the "central treasury," had run out of cash, court
documents showed.
They cited concerns that the U.S. business was transferring
cash and loan proceeds to Abengoa SA.
Abengoa Bioenergy listed a $1.45 billion syndicated loan and
$3.85 billion in bonds as unsecured debt in its filing in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis. It did not list secured
debt, but said total liabilities could be as much as $10
billion.
The filing appeared to include debt issued by Abengoa SA,
whose global businesses include energy, telecommunications,
transportation, and the environment, the documents showed.
Abengoa declined to comment on the group debt being included
in the U.S. bankruptcy filing. In a statement, Abengoa said it
was negotiating a viability plan for the global organization of
the company and aims to maintain business activity in all areas.
Abengoa Bioenergy of Nebraska LLC, a subsidiary of the U.S.
company in the bankruptcy filing, is listed as a guarantor of
billions of dollars of debt securities and a syndicated loan in
Abengoa SA's annual report.
Abengoa SA said last week it needed 826 million euros ($908
million) of cash to make it through 2016 and another 304 million
in 2017.
Abengoa Bioenergy said the bankruptcy would allow for a
reorganization or sale of the company.
(1 euro = $1.10)
