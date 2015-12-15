SAO PAULO Dec 15 Spanish conglomerate Abengoa SA has "temporarily suspended" construction work in Brazil while it negotiates a refinancing and restructuring with its main creditors, the company confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Labor unions, a wind power industry group and Abengoa's subcontractor on 6,300 kilometers (3,900 miles) of transmission lines in Brazil told Reuters last week that the company had stopped work. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)