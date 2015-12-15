BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Spanish conglomerate Abengoa SA has "temporarily suspended" construction work in Brazil while it negotiates a refinancing and restructuring with its main creditors, the company confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
Labor unions, a wind power industry group and Abengoa's subcontractor on 6,300 kilometers (3,900 miles) of transmission lines in Brazil told Reuters last week that the company had stopped work. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.