BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MADRID Dec 30 Abengoa , the Spanish company trying to avert becoming the country's biggest-ever bankruptcy, said on Wednesday it hoped to reach agreement with creditors before a legal deadline of March 28.
Abengoa said it currently had 39.5 percent of the share capital of its Abengoa Yield unit tied up as financial backing on loans. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.