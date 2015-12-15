BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MADRID Dec 15 Creditor banks in Abengoa are piling up pressure on the Spanish energy and engineering firm to find alternative emergency financing and avoid becoming Spain's largest-ever bankruptcy, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a meeting held on Monday between Abengoa and the lenders to agree on emergency financing did not reach any conclusion and that the banks would now discuss with investment funds a potential cash injection in the company.
The lenders have also approached Spain's government lending arm, the Official Credit Institute (ICO), over a potential loan of 15 million to 20 million euros ($16.5 million - $22 million), one of the sources said.
Abengoa, the banks and ICO declined to comment.
A new meeting between Abengoa, which urgently needs 100 million euros to pay salaries and keep operating, and its creditors is scheduled for Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.